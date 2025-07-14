Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PROV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial news, SVP Gwendolyn Wertz sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $29,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,189.80. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 438,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Provident Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Provident Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

