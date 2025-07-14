Promising Home Improvement Stocks To Research – July 13th

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, and Wayfair are the five Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in residential renovation, repair and maintenance. They encompass home-center retailers, building-materials suppliers, tool and hardware manufacturers, paint producers, and related specialty firms. Demand for these stocks typically correlates with housing-market trends, consumer spending on remodeling projects and interest-rate levels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.36. 14,577,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,135,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $753.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE HD traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.15. 3,068,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.43. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE LOW traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.12. 1,840,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.26. 3,863,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,283,549. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $57.18. 3,676,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

