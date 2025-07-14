Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) Insider Jeremy Whitley Purchases 20,000 Shares

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Whitley purchased 20,000 shares of Polar Capital Glb Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 332 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £66,400 ($89,548.21).

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

PCGH stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.45) on Monday. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 401.90 ($5.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.27. The company has a market capitalization of £398.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.10.

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.46 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 91.60%.

About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare

Access to the world’s leading healthcare companies…

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust offers a compelling opportunity to invest in a growth industry that’s at the forefront of some of the world’s leading innovation.

Leveraging the deep investment and industry experience of Polar Capital’s award-winning Healthcare team, the Trust takes a high conviction approach, investing in the best opportunities globally, across all healthcare sub-sectors.

From innovative small-cap biotechnology stocks to global pharmaceutical giants, the actively managed portfolio focuses on powerful growth stories that are shaping the world.

