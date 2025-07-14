Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $5.61 Million Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $146.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.