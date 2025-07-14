OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 604.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,032 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $158,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $309.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $217.52 and a 12 month high of $317.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.53 and its 200 day moving average is $284.05.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

