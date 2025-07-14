OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 91,845 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,845 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whelan Financial boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,431,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

