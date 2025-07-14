OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 261,145 Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 182.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,145 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.09% of Cameco worth $16,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Balefire LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 42.9% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 583.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $11,655,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cameco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.65 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.