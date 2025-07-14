OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 632.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454,913 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $65,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,725,000 after buying an additional 23,468,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,207,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $164,557,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $12.64 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup reduced their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

