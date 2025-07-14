Oscar Health’s (OSCR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of OSCR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Oscar Health by 484.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

