Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight Rating

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

