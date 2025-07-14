NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) vs. Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Critical Review

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) and Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of NewJersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of NewJersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.0% of Corning Natural Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NewJersey Resources and Corning Natural Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewJersey Resources $2.07 billion 2.23 $289.77 million $4.12 11.20 Corning Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NewJersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Corning Natural Gas.

Profitability

This table compares NewJersey Resources and Corning Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewJersey Resources 20.03% 16.95% 5.48% Corning Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NewJersey Resources and Corning Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewJersey Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33 Corning Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00

NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus price target of $51.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.14%. Given NewJersey Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NewJersey Resources is more favorable than Corning Natural Gas.

Summary

NewJersey Resources beats Corning Natural Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewJersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates clean energy projects, including commercial and residential solar installation situated in New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Indiana. The Energy Services segment maintains and operates natural gas transportation and storage capacity contracts, as well as provides physical wholesale energy, retail energy and energy management services in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in invests in energy-related ventures. It provides heating, ventilation, and cooling services; sales and installation of appliances; offers solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services; and holds commercial real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Corning Natural Gas

(Get Free Report)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 434 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,900 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 20 miles of gas distribution pipe. It also owns 4 gate stations and approximately 18 miles of pipe in Susquehanna and Bradford Counties, Pennsylvania. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the Corning, Hammondsport, and Virgil areas, as well as in Pike county; and distributes to 2 other gas utilities that serve the Elmira and Bath areas of New York. The company was incorporated in 1904 and is headquartered in Corning, New York. As of July 6, 2022, Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation was taken private.

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.