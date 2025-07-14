New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,403 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,404,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $89,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

