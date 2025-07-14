Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Transdigm Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,149 shares of company stock valued at $176,059,567 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,540.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,453.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,374.70. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,553.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.99 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,561.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.