Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1,123.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.69.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 335,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6%

MS opened at $142.25 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

