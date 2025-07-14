Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.77.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,825. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

