Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Stock Price

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

SG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.65. 294,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,476. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.06. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $45.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $153,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,231.83. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clifford Burrows bought 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $251,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,712. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,707,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,911,000 after purchasing an additional 386,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,009,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sweetgreen by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,666 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

