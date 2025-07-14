Morgan Stanley Cuts Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $11.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.87. 730,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,301. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 27.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

