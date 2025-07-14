Morgan Stanley Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $10.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

BLMN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 108,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,626. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $847.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,299,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 1,268,988 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 385.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,817,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,964 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 565.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,370 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

