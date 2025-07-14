Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of TXN opened at $221.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

