McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,147 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,098,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $708.49 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $715.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.30. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

