Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,595,525 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,161,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,525 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.75% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,966,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.7%

HWM opened at $179.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $187.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. The trade was a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace



Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

