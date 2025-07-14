L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $258.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LHX. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.56.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $259.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.10 and a 200 day moving average of $221.85. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

