KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Cut to Market Perform at Citizens Jmp

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $141.13 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

