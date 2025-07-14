KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $493.26 thousand and approximately $0.30 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00002093 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,463,481 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,463,543.07805119. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00406136 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

