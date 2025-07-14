KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $84.30 on Monday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $147.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

