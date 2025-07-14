Key Financial Inc Has $115,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 709,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,489,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.79. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

