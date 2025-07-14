Kenvue Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 30,095 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,257 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KVUE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,964,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

