Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFQY opened at $145.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $116.51 and a 1-year high of $150.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.