JMP Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.65. 9,008,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,275,529. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $101.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $2,347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 816,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,689,351.56. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,472,702 shares of company stock valued at $179,396,832 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

