iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.33 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $111.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

