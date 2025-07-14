iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.