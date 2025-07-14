iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.82 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.