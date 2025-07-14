iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

