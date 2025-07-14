Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 406,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,181,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Herbalife

Herbalife Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $974.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Herbalife had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 166,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,284.75. The trade was a 3.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,143 shares of company stock valued at $90,973. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 4,406.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 12,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.