Head to Head Comparison: Coty (NYSE:COTY) & Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI)

Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Free Report) and Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exlites Holdings International -18.27% N/A N/A Coty -6.60% 5.61% 1.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.4% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Exlites Holdings International has a beta of -2.61, indicating that its share price is 361% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exlites Holdings International and Coty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coty 2 8 9 0 2.37

Coty has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 53.79%. Given Coty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exlites Holdings International and Coty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exlites Holdings International $100,000.00 264.59 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Coty $6.12 billion 0.72 $89.40 million ($0.48) -10.56

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Exlites Holdings International.

Summary

Coty beats Exlites Holdings International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical products. The company distributes and manufactures therapeutic pain, exercise, weight loss, and DVT prevention systems for use by patients. It sells proprietary patented and patent pending health care products, such as deep vein thrombosis units, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation units, electronic muscle stimulation units, various bracing products, and other medical and consumer healthcare products. The company also focuses on electric vehicle range extenders. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

