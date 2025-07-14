Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,064,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after buying an additional 497,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,820,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

