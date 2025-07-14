Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $579.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

