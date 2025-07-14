Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 575 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $246.17 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $263.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $209.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.4833 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

