Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $72,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $161.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

