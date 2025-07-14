Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Invests $548,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $104.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

