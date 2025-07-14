Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,889,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $471,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

