Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $348,000 Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.38 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $271.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.65.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

