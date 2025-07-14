FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

