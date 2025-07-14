Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – July 13th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of internet-based shopping and related digital services. Their performance often hinges on consumer spending trends, technological innovation and the competitive online landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $94.36. 14,577,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,135,436. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $89.60. 4,372,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,909. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $11.84 on Friday, reaching $1,059.71. 324,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,274. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $893.99 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,062.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,037.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

