Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,184 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XONE. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE opened at $49.47 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.26 million, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

