DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $27.95.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.