Dakota Wealth Management Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $307.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

