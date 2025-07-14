Dakota Wealth Management Invests $11.92 Million in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 69.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,540.70 on Monday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,484.29 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,845.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,858.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,263.29.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

