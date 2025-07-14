Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $227.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.82. The company has a market cap of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 907,470 shares of company stock worth $209,055,386 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.