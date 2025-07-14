D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

DHI stock opened at $136.79 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.44 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

